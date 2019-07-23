Bodaboda murders: Police release three lookalike suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Special Investigations Division has released lookalike suspects who were picked in connection to the murder of a Boda boda rider in Mengo, Kampala.

The trio was released on the orders of Joseph Obwana, the Commandant of Special Investigations Division.

The trio had been picked on suspicion that they were part of thugs who strangled Derrick Muwonge Mulindwa on June 30 at 4am at Kakeeka, Mengo, Rubaga Division.

The gruesome killing was captured by a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera at a nearby Primary School. The video footage went viral on social media after it was released to the public leading to the arrest of three lookalike suspects.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga told URN that the suspects had been picked up on public intelligence.

He however, says police decided to release the suspects unconditionally after arresting the actual killers including Aloysius Tamale alias Patrick Sekyewa alias Young Mulo (not the musician), John Bosco Mugisha aka Mukiga.

Young Mulo and Mukiga were picked up by the Flying Squad Unit (FSU) led by Godwin Tugume. He says that police has even dropped the murder charges that had been slapped on the trio.

Police has declined to release the identities of the lookalike suspects for fear that Boda boda motorists and members of the public could turn against them despite the fact that they are innocent.

On whether the lookalike suspects can sue police for compensation, Human Rights Lawyer, Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, says it would be very difficult for them to win the case, since police says they were arrested on public intelligence.

Rwakafuzi says the constitution mandates civilians to work with police in implementing the law and order thus one cannot be charged or fined for arresting a person deemed to be a wrong element to society.

*****

URN