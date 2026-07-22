Low earth orbit satel­lites oper­ated by US tech giants are launch­ing to offer inter­net ser­vices to under-served African com­munit­ies. How should the con­tin­ent greet their arrival – and how can African nations play a more act­ive role in the space race, asks Len­nox Yieke.

Africa’s space eco­nomy has long been dom­in­ated by state-backed pro­grammes focused on launch­ing and oper­at­ing large, geo­sta­tion­ary (GEO) satel­lites for broad­cast­ing, com­mu­nic­a­tions and defence. In recent years, however, the private sec­tor has taken on a more prom­in­ent role with the launch of low-earth-orbit (LEO) con­stel­la­tions that deliver high-speed inter­net.

Orbit­ing between 160 km and 2,000 km above earth, LEO satel­lites are close enough to the earth’s sur­face to deliver faster, more reli­able inter­net con­nectiv­ity than tra­di­tional GEO sys­tems which orbit 35,786 km away from earth.

Starlink, the satel­lite inter­net divi­sion of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is the global leader in this domain. It had launched a total of 10,790 satel­lites into orbit by the end of 2025 – a sig­ni­fic­ant increase from 7,610 in 2024, 5,658 in 2023 and 3,664 in 2022.

Starlink, which launched its first batch of LEO satel­lites in 2019, cur­rently accounts for roughly 61% of SpaceX’s total rev­enue and remains its only prof­it­able seg­ment. It closed 2025 with 10.3m sub­scribers across 164 mar­kets world­wide and pos­ted annual rev­en­ues of $11.39bn, accord­ing to SpaceX’s fil­ings with the US reg­u­lator the Secur­it­ies and Exchange Com­mis­sion ahead of its ini­tial pub­lic offer­ing in June.

Global giants double down on Africa

Starlink deb­uted in Africa in 2023 with a launch in Nigeria and has since expan­ded to 27 coun­tries reach­ing an estim­ated 500,000 users. While the con­tin­ent cur­rently accounts for only a frac­tion of Starlink’s total rev­enue and global user base, its growth poten­tial is sig­ni­fic­ant.

Roughly 400m Afric­ans remain off­line and 250m live bey­ond the reach of fibre or mobile net­works. Extend­ing ter­restrial infra­struc­ture to many areas is not com­mer­cially viable as the costs of build­ing fibre net­works or mobile towers in regions with low pop­u­la­tion dens­ity are too high for tele­com oper­at­ors or pub­lic budgets to absorb. LEO satel­lites, deployed by wealthy global cor­por­a­tions, offer a prag­matic way to bypass this chal­lenge.

Against this back­drop, Starlink and some of its com­pet­it­ors have ramped up invest­ments in Africa in recent years in a bid to reach the uncon­nec­ted. Ana­lysts anti­cip­ate that the uptick in invest­ments will trans­late to stronger growth for the sec­tor in the years ahead. Estim­ates of the LEO mar­ket in Africa and the Middle East range between $180m and $900m in 2024, pro­jec­ted to between $600m and $1.3bn by 2032 or 2033.

Mean­while, global tech giant Amazon has made its foray into Africa’s satel­lite inter­net mar­ket with the launch of Amazon LEO (formerly Project Kuiper) in Nigeria. The Nigerian Com­mu­nic­a­tions Com­mis­sion gran­ted Amazon LEO a seven-year licence, effect­ive from 28 Feb­ru­ary, to oper­ate a con­stel­la­tion of over 3,000 LEO satel­lites over the coun­try.

Amazon LEO also applied for a satel­lite-inter­net licence in Kenya in April. There it is oper­at­ing through its local sub­si­di­ary Amazon Kuiper Kenya. The Kenyan author­it­ies are still review­ing the applic­a­tion. If gran­ted, the licence will run for 15 years and will require a joint ven­ture with a local entity with at least 30% Kenyan own­er­ship within three years – a stand­ard rule for for­eign tele­com oper­at­ors in the coun­try.

Starlink faced a sim­ilar require­ment when apply­ing for a licence in Kenya, but suc­cess­fully nego­ti­ated a waiver, accord­ing to local reports. Nev­er­the­less in South Africa, where a sim­ilar local own­er­ship require­ment is in force, author­it­ies have been reluct­ant to grant any exemp­tions, indef­in­itely delay­ing Starlink’s planned entry into the mar­ket. Starlink’s licence applic­a­tion has also been turned down in Nam­i­bia due to local own­er­ship require­ments.

While Amazon’s arrival in the satel­lite inter­net mar­ket adds com­pet­i­tion and choice for users, its threat to Starlink’s dom­in­ance remains dis­tant. As of mid 2026, Amazon had launched 367 oper­a­tional satel­lites into orbit, which pales in com­par­ison to Starlink’s fleet of more than 10,000 act­ive satel­lites.

Last-mile con­nectiv­ity still a chal­lenge

Temi­dayo Oniosun, a research affil­i­ate of MIT Media Lab and the founder and man­aging dir­ector of con­sultancy Space in Africa, wel­comes the “intense com­pet­i­tion” that satel­lite inter­net pro­viders like Starlink have brought to Africa’s tele­coms industry.

He cau­tions, however, that des­pite the optim­ism, satel­lite inter­net has yet to decis­ively resolve the last-mile con­nectiv­ity chal­lenge in remote and rural parts of Africa.

“When you look at the con­nectiv­ity land­scape in Africa, the major­ity of cit­ies are doing very well. It’s mostly in the rural areas where we still have people uncon­nec­ted,” he tells African Busi­ness.

“Every inter­net oper­ator in Africa says they are bring­ing con­nectiv­ity to the rural and remote areas, but that is not neces­sar­ily what is hap­pen­ing.”

Oniosun notes that, even with play­ers like Starlink, the major­ity of sub­scribers are con­cen­trated in urban centres rather than rural areas where the unmet need for con­nectiv­ity is greatest.

“Starlink’s com­pet­i­tion is more with exist­ing ser­vice pro­viders rather than cap­tur­ing an entirely new mar­ket,” he says.

“The expect­a­tion typ­ic­ally is that with Starlink someone in a remote vil­lage in Africa can access con­nectiv­ity. But what we see is that Starlink is actu­ally com­pet­ing with tele­com oper­at­ors and fibre con­nectiv­ity plat­forms in the cit­ies.”

This is unsur­pris­ing, he argues, cit­ing the high cost of sub­scrib­ing to satel­lite inter­net ser­vices like Starlink as a major bar­rier in rural eco­nom­ies where incomes are typ­ic­ally lower than urban areas.

With setup costs of between $300 and $500 for the stand­ard hard­ware kit and monthly sub­scrip­tions of around $50, Starlink’s pri­cing in Africa remains far bey­ond the reach of most rural house­holds. This explains why most of its sub­scriber growth on the con­tin­ent has eman­ated from wealth­ier cit­ies and urban mar­kets.

From com­pet­i­tion to cooper­a­tion

Starlink’s entry and rapid growth in Africa ini­tially rattled local tele­com oper­at­ors, who feared that it would chip away at their mar­ket share and com­pet­it­ive­ness in the luc­rat­ive inter­net mar­ket. These fears have since sub­sided as more tele­com oper­at­ors seek stra­tegic part­ner­ships with satel­lite pro­viders to extend their reach into rural and remote mar­kets.

The shift is driven largely by dir­ect-to-cell satel­lite tech­no­logy, which allows satel­lites to act like mobile phone towers in space, enabling ordin­ary 4G and 5G smart­phones to con­nect dir­ectly to satel­lites without the need for costly dishes or spe­cial­ised hard­ware. This allows users in remote areas to access satel­lite inter­net at stand­ard mobile tar­iffs, elim­in­at­ing the afford­ab­il­ity bar­rier that keeps many off­line.

In Decem­ber last year, Air­tel Africa partnered with SpaceX to intro­duce Starlink’s dir­ect-to-cell satel­lite tech­no­logy to all its 14 mar­kets. Air­tel Africa cus­tom­ers with com­pat­ible smart­phones in regions without ter­restrial cov­er­age will have net­work con­nectiv­ity through Starlink. The ser­vice sup­ports text mes­saging; the USSD (unstruc­tured sup­ple­ment­ary ser­vice data) used for example by many bank­ing ser­vices; mobile money trans­ac­tions; and select data applic­a­tions such as What­s­App, Air­tel Africa says. It notes that addi­tional high-speed data cap­ab­il­it­ies would be intro­duced as newer Starlink satel­lites are deployed.

Dinesh Balsing, Air­tel Nigeria’s CEO, noted that the move to part­ner with Starlink is aimed at clos­ing cov­er­age gaps in deep rural and hard-to-reach areas. He stressed that the col­lab­or­a­tion is dis­tinct from Starlink’s exist­ing ser­vice that requires users to install routers and dishes as well as pay monthly sub­scrip­tions.

“This is not about buy­ing a Starlink kit or put­ting any­thing on your roof. This is dir­ect-to-mobile con­nectiv­ity. Cus­tom­ers with com­pat­ible 4G or 5G smart­phones will be able to con­nect dir­ectly to satel­lites when they move into areas where there is no ter­restrial net­work.”

AST Spacemo­bile, a US-based satel­lite oper­ator, announced a sim­ilar deal this March with Axian Tele­com, which oper­ates mobile net­works in Mad­a­gas­car, Comoros, Tan­zania and Malawi.

“Our col­lab­or­a­tion with AST SpaceMo­bile will enable mil­lions to access mobile ser­vices without new hard­ware or net­work buil­douts,” said Abdalla Nas­ser Al Thani, CEO of Axian Tele­com.

AST Spacemo­bile says that its vis­ion with this part­ner­ship model is that end users “will not need to sub­scribe to the SpaceMo­bile Ser­vice dir­ectly through us, nor will they need to pur­chase any new or addi­tional equip­ment”.

“Instead, users will be able to access the SpaceMo­bile Ser­vice when promp­ted on their mobile device that they are no longer within range of the land-based facil­it­ies of the MNOs [mobile net­work oper­at­ors].”

This model, the com­pany notes, is attract­ive to MNOs because it offers them a low-cost model to acquire and serve cus­tom­ers in areas out­side ter­restrial cov­er­age. “The SpaceMo­bile ser­vice is expec­ted to be highly attract­ive to MNOs as it will enable them to improve and dif­fer­en­ti­ate their ser­vice offer­ing without sig­ni­fic­ant incre­mental cap­ital invest­ments. [It] is expec­ted to enable MNOs to aug­ment and extend their cov­er­age without build­ing towers or other land-based infra­struc­ture, includ­ing where it is not cost-jus­ti­fied or is dif­fi­cult due to geo­graph­ical chal­lenges.”

Amazon says LEO was cre­ated to help address this. “Mil­lions of people in remote parts of Africa have no con­nectiv­ity at all. Amazon Leo, Amazon’s low-earth-orbit satel­lite net­work, was cre­ated to help address this. “

It says it will work with Vanu – a pro­vider of mobile net­work equip­ment and ser­vices with offices in the US, Rwanda and India – to help bring inter­net to rural com­munit­ies across Africa.

“By using Amazon Leo to provide cel­lu­lar back­haul, Vanu can place towers vir­tu­ally any­where in Africa and provide faster, higher-qual­ity con­nectiv­ity with sim­pler install­a­tion and lower costs. This enables oper­at­ors to serve under-served cus­tom­ers and expand their busi­nesses, while provid­ing vital, high-qual­ity con­nectiv­ity to entire com­munit­ies for the first time,” Amazon says.

Vanu will start to use Leo to expand con­nectiv­ity in South Africa and expand from there, the firm adds.

Not just tele­coms

Bey­ond inter­net con­nectiv­ity, satel­lite tech­no­lo­gies in Africa are used for a vari­ety of applic­a­tions, includ­ing bor­der sur­veil­lance, mari­time mon­it­or­ing, resource man­age­ment and wild­life pro­tec­tion. Much of this is pub­licly fun­ded; gov­ern­ments view these applic­a­tions as crit­ical to sov­er­eignty, secur­ity and sus­tain­able devel­op­ment.

The main hubs on the con­tin­ent are Egypt (14 satel­lites launched), South Africa (12), Nigeria (7), Algeria (6) and Morocco (5). A total of 21 coun­tries on the con­tin­ent have act­ive space pro­grammes, 18 of which have launched at least one satel­lite. Over­all, the con­tin­ent has launched a total of 65 satel­lites and there are plans to more than double this over the com­ing years, with more than 120 addi­tional satel­lites in devel­op­ment and expec­ted to be launched by 2030.

The race to launch more satel­lites is largely driven by secur­ity and eco­nomic con­sid­er­a­tions. Satel­lites help gov­ern­ments mon­itor por­ous bor­ders vul­ner­able to ter­ror­ism, smug­gling and human traf­fick­ing. At sea, satel­lites safe­guard exclus­ive eco­nomic zones against illegal fish­ing and pir­acy.

Resource-rich states use satel­lite data to track illi­cit min­ing, log­ging and oil exploit­a­tion. Con­ser­va­tion­ists rely on satel­lite-enabled col­lars and geo­spa­tial track­ing to com­bat poach­ing and mon­itor endangered spe­cies.

Agri­cul­ture has also become another crit­ical fron­tier for satel­lite tech­no­lo­gies in view of the threat posed by cli­mate change. Satel­lite data on rain­fall, soil and crop health is help­ing farm­ers boost yields and reduce losses, strength­en­ing food secur­ity and secur­ing incomes and live­li­hoods.

In view of the grow­ing import­ance of space assets to Africa’s broader stra­tegic and eco­nomic goals, gov­ern­ments across the con­tin­ent have stead­ily increased budget­ary alloc­a­tions to space pro­grammes in recent years. The total amount alloc­ated to space-related activ­it­ies by African gov­ern­ments reached $426.3m in 2025, up from $367.05m in 2020, accord­ing to research by Space in Africa.

Reduce reli­ance on for­eign satel­lites

In May, min­is­ters from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda agreed to push ahead with a plan to develop a satel­lite that will improve access to com­mu­nic­a­tion and broad­cast­ing ser­vices across the region.

The North­ern Cor­ridor Regional Com­mu­nic­a­tion and Broad­cast­ing Satel­lite Ini­ti­at­ive (NCRCBSI) aims to reduce reli­ance on for­eign satel­lites and help extend digital ser­vices to under-served areas.

As a next step for the NCRCBSI, the four coun­tries agreed at the Con­nec­ted Africa Sum­mit in Nairobi to jointly fund a com­pre­hens­ive feas­ib­il­ity study.

In a state­ment at the con­clu­sion of the sum­mit, Kenya’s cab­inet sec­ret­ary for inform­a­tion, com­mu­nic­a­tions and the digital eco­nomy, Wil­liam Kabogo Gitau, said: “through this col­lab­or­a­tion, we are strength­en­ing regional cooper­a­tion and advan­cing the devel­op­ment of digital infra­struc­ture to enhance con­nectiv­ity, ser­vice deliv­ery and eco­nomic growth across our coun­tries.”

Still, the cur­rent levels of pub­lic spend­ing are nowhere near suf­fi­cient to match the grow­ing needs of Africa’s space eco­nomy or put it on a level foot­ing with other eco­nom­ies world­wide that spend sig­ni­fic­antly more. Over­all, gov­ern­ments glob­ally spent $132bn on space in 2024, put­ting Africa’s share at less than 0.5% of global spend­ing. Com­pared to around 65 satel­lites launched by African coun­tries to date, 3,700 satel­lites were launched by US-based entit­ies in 2025 alone, up from 2,300 in 2024.

Satel­lite infra­struc­ture is costly and Africa still lacks the capa­city to fund and develop most of it single-handedly, deep­en­ing its reli­ance on for­eign part­ners and rais­ing legit­im­ate risks to its sov­er­eignty. Indeed, no African nation cur­rently pos­sesses a rocket cap­able of send­ing satel­lites to space – all space pro­grammes on the con­tin­ent cur­rently rely on part­ner­ships with other nations to launch their satel­lites.

Algeria for example launched its latest satel­lite – ALSAT-3B – on 2 Feb­ru­ary 2026, from China’s Jiuquan Satel­lite Launch Centre, in part­ner­ship with the China National Space Admin­is­tra­tion (CNSA). Besides China, the United States and Rus­sia are two other major fun­ders of space pro­grammes and ini­ti­at­ives in Africa.

Private invest­ment hinges on sound policy

With fiscal space con­strained, argues Patrick Mas­ambu, senior advisor at Access Part­ner­ship and the former dir­ector-gen­eral of the Inter­na­tional Tele­com­mu­nic­a­tions Satel­lite Organ­iz­a­tion, increased private invest­ment will be needed to fund the next phase of growth of Africa’s space eco­nomy. However, sound policy frame­works pre­cede and set the stage for the suc­cess­ful mobil­isa­tion of private invest­ment, Mas­ambu says.

“It is very import­ant to note that pub­lic policy is what most investors will be look­ing at before decid­ing whether to par­ti­cip­ate in any ven­tures,” he tells African Busi­ness. “The private sec­tor will be a growth engine, it will bring in the money, it will bring in the exper­i­ence, but it is the policy that is in place that will ulti­mately gov­ern how much growth you can have.”

African gov­ern­ments, he says, need to adopt a con­tin­ental policy frame­work to attract private invest­ment into the region’s space eco­nomy. He wel­comes the cre­ation of the African Union Space Agency (AfSA), which was estab­lished in 2025 to har­mon­ise and stand­ard­ise space policies and reg­u­la­tions across the con­tin­ent.

“The cre­ation of AfSA is a major step for­ward which will be help­ful in grow­ing Africa’s space eco­nomy, which must not be approached on an indi­vidual coun­try basis,” Mas­ambu notes.

He argues that the cre­ation of AfSA will help reduce the chal­lenges posed by frag­ment­a­tion of the policy land­scape. “If you have con­tra­dict­ory or isol­ated space laws from one coun­try to another, you have dif­fer­ent expect­a­tions. Then you end up with a frag­men­ted space and scal­ing up can be dif­fi­cult.”

He cau­tions that Africa’s poli­cy­makers must bal­ance the need to attract private invest­ment with the duty to safe­guard the con­tin­ent’s stra­tegic interests.

“There are some things that are likely to hap­pen if you don’t get policy and reg­u­la­tion right,” he says, cit­ing the risk of tech­no­lo­gical depend­ency as a key risk to watch out for.

“If you don’t have policies in place that can encour­age and enable sus­tain­able devel­op­ment, then obvi­ously there will be a tend­ency for depend­ency on tech­no­lo­gies from out­side the con­tin­ent. That tech­no­lo­gical depend­ency can be a major issue, depend­ing on what sec­tor you are deal­ing with,” he adds.

Data and AI cre­at­ing new oppor­tun­it­ies

Although Africa’s space eco­nomy is grow­ing at a healthy clip, much of it is still dom­in­ated by global tech giants and gov­ern­ments. Local industry par­ti­cip­a­tion remains lim­ited and largely in lower value seg­ments like com­pon­ent man­u­fac­tur­ing, assembly and indus­trial ser­vices.

Mas­ambu believes that this can change if local firms dir­ect more of their atten­tion to over­looked “low-cost, high-impact” oppor­tun­it­ies. He points to data-pro­cessing for agri­cul­ture, min­ing and cli­mate data as a prom­ising area where African firms can thrive at rel­at­ively low costs.

“If you’re going to bene­fit from car­bon defor­est­a­tion inform­a­tion or car­bon foot­print mar­kets, you need data. The same applies to agri­cul­ture; you need data on weather, you need data on soil.”

He argues these applic­a­tions are “low-hanging fruits” for local entre­pren­eurs, given the rel­at­ively low cost of acquir­ing and pro­cessing this data from satel­lites.

Arti­fi­cial intel­li­gence (AI), he adds, is another crit­ical driver of the sec­tor’s growth that could cre­ate new oppor­tun­it­ies for local firms. “There’s no way you are going to grow your space eco­nomy without hav­ing capa­city in AI because it’s driv­ing everything,” Mas­ambu says.

AI’s abil­ity to pro­cess large data­sets and accel­er­ate decision-mak­ing makes it a crit­ical tool for scal­ing oper­a­tions, he argues. “If you’re going to be effect­ive, if you’re going to do things at scale, AI is a tool you need to take advant­age of. Know­ledge about it is key for the space sec­tor.”

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Source: Africa.business