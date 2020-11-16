12 evicted for defying community resolution on dubious land deal

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Angry members of Kidimon Village in Lakang Sub County in Amuru district have forcefully ejected from their village 12 people accused of pushing a dubious land deal. Some of those evicted are Charles Okene, Godfrey Olweny, Joseph Ogena, Lilian Acan and Concy Oroma.

They were evicted over the weekend for defying a community resolution stopping the registration of residents agreeing to sign off the powers of attorney for 7,200-acres of land hosting over 375 people.

Charles Oloya, a resident of Atoro in Kidimon village, says the 12 people were found guilty of masterminding the demolishing of their own houses and tried to blame other community members opposed to the deal.

According to Oloya, one of those evicted was openly saying that they would proceed to open bank accounts for the landowners at Equity bank Gulu branch to allow Cuanza Limited, which is interested in acquiring the land to process payment.

Christopher Anywar, another resident says those evicted were implicated for attempting to lure other residents into consenting to transfer the power of attorney of the community land to Cuanza Limited. He says that the community learnt that the registration was taking place elsewhere, which angered them.

Anywar says the community resolved to evict the 12 for peace and security to prevail in the area because of the increasing threats of arrests and eventual takeover of their land.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru District LC V Chairperson, suspects that those evicted are trying to threaten and make the landowners lose hope in defending their land to ease the takeover. He, however, said he isn’t aware of the eviction of the 12 people from their land measuring over 120 acres in the area.

David Omony, who was evicted two weeks ago by the residence for pushing the land deal dismissed the allegations leveled against him and Cuanza limited.

URN