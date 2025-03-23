🟪 PHOTOS: #PopeFrancis leaves hospital

ROME | CATHOLIC NEWS SERVICE ROME | Pope Francis has today made an appearance at the balcony of Rome’s Gemelli hospital, and waved to hundreds of faithful. He soon after left Rome’s Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of hospitalization. He was driven off in his little white Fiat, from where he waved at the crowd through a closed window.

He arrived in the last hour “at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, but there are no images right now. It seems like it was an improvised visit. The pope has prayed in the basilica before and after every foreign trip and after his previous two hospitalizations for abdominal surgeries.”

