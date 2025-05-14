🟨 VIPERS ARE UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPS

🟨 Wednesday Results ⚽⚽

KCCA 5-0 Lugazi

Kitara 0-2 Vipers

SC Villa 0-1 NEC

BUL 1-0 Maroons

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers SC are StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) champions, thanks to a 2-0 win that gave them an unassailable 68 points at the head of the table.

Vipers SC become seven-time national champions with today’s victory over Kitara that saw them seal the 2024/25 StarTimes Uganda Premier League title with a match to spare.

The Venoms join Express on seven league crowns, with SC Villa (17) and KCCA (13) still leading the all-time tally.

Gatuso Mulongo and Yunus Sentamu scored in either half to finally pop the champagne, which had been kept on ice by last week’s defeat to BUL.

History strongly favoured the Venoms. Since 2020, the two sides have met five times in league competition, with Vipers winning four and drawing one.

Closest challengers NEC also beat SC Villa 1-0 in Wankulukuku – Dickson Niwamanya heading home the winner in the second half – but the result was ultimately academic, with only one matchday left and Vipers now out of reach.

John Luyinda’s side top the table with 68 points from 29 matches, having won 21 and boasting a league-best goal difference of +34 – 10 better than NEC, who have won two games fewer. NEC have 64 points.

BUL sealed third place after a 1-0 win over Maroons in Njeru, Karim Ndugwa scoring the decisive goal in the 25th minute. The Jinja side now have 56 points, nine clear of fifth-placed KCCA.

KCCA hit Lugazi for five at Lugogo, with Emmanuel Anyama bagging a brace in the 27th and 52nd minutes. Joao Gabriel also netted twice in the first half before Stephen Munguchi rounded off the rout in the 75th.

The result marked only KCCA’s 13th win in a turbulent campaign that saw coach Abdallah Mubiru sacked. Jackson Magera is now steering the club to the season’s close. Action continues on Thursday.