🟥Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry is new Olympic Committee boss

Coventry becomes first female and first African president of IOC

🟦 Results of the election for the 10th IOC President:

✳ Kirsty Coventry 49

✳ Juan Antonio Samaranch 28

✳ Lord Sebastian Coe 8

✳ Morinari Watanabe 4

✳ David Lappartient 4

✳ Johan Eliasch 2

✳ HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein 2

COSTA NAVARINO | Xinhua| Kirsty Coventry was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday, making history as the first woman and the first African to lead the global Olympic movement.

The election was conducted through a secret ballot by over 100 IOC members during the 144th IOC Session in Greece. The 41-year-old, who won the vote in the first round, will officially take office after June 23, succeeding Thomas Bach, who has served as president since 2013.

Coventry’s presidency is set for an eight-year term, with the possibility of seeking a four-year extension.

A former Olympic swimming champion, Coventry is one of Africa’s most decorated athletes, having won seven Olympic medals, including two golds. She has been an IOC member since 2013 and also served as chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, where she played a crucial role in advocating for athletes’ rights and welfare.

As the youngest of the seven candidates, Coventry’s campaign for the presidency focused on modernizing the Olympic movement, enhancing youth engagement, and strengthening the role of athletes within the IOC’s decision-making processes.

She has also emphasized the importance of digital transformation to make the Games more accessible and relevant to younger audiences, as well as sustainability efforts to ensure that the Olympic Games remain environmentally and financially viable.

Coventry has served as Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation since 2018, where she has focused on developing grassroots sports initiatives and enhancing opportunities for young people across the country to engage in sports. ■