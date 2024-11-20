🟥UGANDA’S DR KIZZA BESIGYE MISSING

Byanyima asks Gov to produce Besigye

” Besigye missing in Nairobi.”

Dr. Kizza Besigye, veteran Ugandan politician and four-time presidential candidate is reported missing, but his wife Winnie Byanyima claims he was kidnapped in Nairobi, and is being held by the military in Kampala. “I request the govt of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately,” she said on X a few minutes ago.

According to multiple sources, Besigye was last seen three days ago when he left his home at Kasangati in Wakiso district to check on a patient at one of the hospitals in Kampala.

Another source said they knew that he was destined to travel to Kenya with somebody but neither of the two can be traced and nothing has been heard from him.

“He sent us a message indicating that he has arrived, but we have not heard from him since. His phone and that of the person he travelled with are off,” said one of the people close to Besigye.

Another person who asked not to be named because they have not yet made the decision to go public said, they are still inquiring from the government of the United Kingdom and the United States whether he has arrived there.

“We are still inquiring about his whereabouts and also discussing how to proceed,” the source said. Besigye last posted on his X page congratulating the Uganda Cranes for qualifying for the 2026 African Nations Cup four days ago. This is quite unusual as he rarely takes a day without posting something on social media.

I request the govt of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately. He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi for Hon Martha Karua’s book launch. I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala.

