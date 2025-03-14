🟥BREAKING: Nalukoola’s 17,764 votes secure him victory in Kawempe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola has been declared winner of the Kawempe Division North constituency by the Uganda Electoral commission returning officer Henry Makabayi.

National Unity Party’s Nalukoola got 17,764 votes against nearest contender Faridah Nambi Kigongo who got 8593 votes in the hotly contestsed seat in the city Kampala.

Nalukoola immediately released a statement. “To all change-seeking Ugandans, Ours is not an ordinary victory. It’s a testament to what people power means. Thank you for standing bravely against brutality, abductions, and the like. Congratulations to all of us,” he said on X.

NUP Secretary General DavidLRubongoya remarked, “The Kawempe North by-election has been bittersweet. This victory is for the people of Uganda and Kawempe, despite it being one of the most violent elections in our history.”

