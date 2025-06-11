🟥BREAKING: Automated Express Penalty System suspended

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced that it has suspended the automated Express Penalty System (EPS Auto), “following a comprehensive review.”

Minister Gen Katumba Wamala will brief the press Thursday morning and detail the way forward.

In their statement, the Ministry of Works said this decision takes effect at midnight tonight. “In the meantime, we urge all road users to continue driving responsibly and observing traffic rules.”

*****

The new regulations that are suspended

⚠Exceed the speed limit by 1–30km/h? That’ll cost you UGX 200,000.

⚠Go over by 30km/h or more? Get ready to cough up UGX 600,000

The Traffic & Road Safety (Speed Limit) Regulations 2024 were introduced to the public and gazetted in February. They see a reduction in speed limits in redefined “urban centers” and subsequently an increase in the maximum penalties from sh200,000 to sh600,000 for any person who exceeds the speed limit.

“So if you’re flying at 100 km/h on Northern Bypass (limit: 70 km/h) or above 60 km/h on Lugogo Bypass (limit: 30 km/h)… that’s 30 currency points out of your wallet—not the old 10! Let’s keep the roads safe—and your money where it belongs,” the ministry said in a statement in April when the regulations were introduced.

Signed late last year by the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, the regulations see a reduction of speed limits from 50 km/h to 30 km/h for urban areas.

Urban areas have also been redefined. Speed on all roads adjacent to a school, church, hospital, market, or business center with high human or vehicular interaction is now limited to 30 km/h. This categorization was not there before but was introduced in the new regulations.

The speed limits for all major highways having single carriageways have equally been lowered to below 100 km/hr, with only dual carriageways now left with a maximum speed of 100 km/hr.

“The changes also come on a backdrop that the previous regulations did not provide for specific traffic speed limits for specific zones, especially busy centers, thereby exposing pedestrian traffic to accident risks,” an official at the Ministry of Works said.

The last changes to speed laws were done 20 years ago with the Uganda’s Speed Limit Regulations 2004 that replaced those of 1972.

****

RELATED