🟥 Morocco and Senegal set for defining AFCON final

⚽ Morocco vs Senegal – 10pm

Rabat, Morocco | CAFONLINE | On Sunday night, beneath the glowing lights of Rabat, African football will momentarily hold its breath. A host nation yearning to end a five-decade wait for continental glory meets a powerhouse eager to cement its place among Africa’s elite.

The Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah will serve as the canvas on which a new chapter of African football history is written, as hosts Morocco face Senegal in the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

The grand finale brings together two of the continent’s finest footballing nations; united by shared history and mutual respect, yet separated by ambition for 90 decisive minutes.

After a month of compelling action that has showcased Africa’s quality both on and off the pitch, the tournament’s signature ending promises a duel worthy of the stage.

It is a night of continental pride, and a relentless pursuit of glory.

Morocco carry the weight of a nation

Morocco have not lifted the AFCON trophy since their historic triumph in 1976. Nearly 50 years later, they stand on the brink of ending that long wait, buoyed by passionate home support and familiarity with their surroundings.

Yet that advantage comes with a burden. Expectation weighs heavily on the shoulders of the Atlas Lions, and while the roar of the crowd may fuel belief, managing pressure will be decisive.

“The team that naturally has the pressure is Morocco. It’s normal — we’re playing at home,” said head coach Walid Regragui in his pre-match press conference.

“For us, the key factor will be managing emotions. My only fear is not playing freely, putting too much pressure on ourselves and starting to think negatively. This is a football match, a final: you have to play it, you have to enjoy it.”

Throughout the tournament, Morocco have shown an ability to grind out results, even in the most demanding circumstances. Their semi-final victory over Nigeria via post-match penalties underlined their resilience, composure and capacity to withstand pressure when plans do not unfold as expected, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerging as the hero on the night.

Senegal arrive with quiet confidence

On the opposite side, Senegal step into the final with the calm assurance of a team accustomed to major occasions. Over the past decade, the Lions of Teranga have built a culture of continuity, marked by regular semi-final appearances, consecutive finals and silverware that reflects long-term planning rather than fleeting success.

For Senegal, reaching the latter stages of the AFCON has become an expectation, not a surprise.

“Reaching the semi-finals has almost become the minimum for Senegal, and the final a habit,” said defender Moussa Niakhaté.

“We’ve always operated with respect — it’s part of the values instilled in us as Senegalese. At the end, there will be only one winner: either Morocco or us.”

Already AFCON champions once, having lifted the trophy in 2021, Senegal have surpassed their performance from the previous edition in Côte d’Ivoire, where they exited at the Round of 16.

From their opening match in Morocco, they have displayed pedigree, hunger and maturity, traits that make them formidable opponents for the hosts.

Respect before rivalry

On the eve of the final, both camps have struck a similar tone — one of respect, restraint and mutual recognition.

For Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw, the occasion carries a responsibility beyond the result.

“Today, it’s the image of Africa that is at stake,” Thiaw said.

“We must not spoil it. Playing the host nation is never easy because of the crowd, but on the pitch, it’s 11 against 11.”

The tactician already knows what it means to win a continental trophy, having led the Lions of Teranga to the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) title in Algeria in 2023.

Morocco, meanwhile, are fully aware of the challenge posed by the reigning champions.

“Senegal will be there, with or without the crowd. They are strong. Great teams are always there at the end,” Regragui noted.

Those sentiments are echoed by forward Eliesse Ben Seghir, who highlighted the emotional significance of the occasion.

“When you’re 20 years old and you see senior players crying after qualifying for a final, you understand how important it is. It is Important for them, important for the country,” he said.

One trophy, two ambitions

When the final whistle sounds in Rabat, Africa will have its champion — and another page added to the history of its greatest football stage. Both teams are chasing a second continental crown: one driven by nostalgia and the weight of history, the other by sustained excellence and burning desire.

Only one will prevail.

Road to the final

Morocco

Group A: Finished top with seven points from two wins (vs Zambia and Mali) and one draw

Round of 16: Morocco 1–0 Tanzania

Quarter-finals: Morocco 2–0 Cameroon

Semi-finals: Morocco 0–0 Nigeria (won on penalties)

Senegal

Group D: Finished top with seven points from two wins (vs Botswana and Benin) and one draw (vs DR Congo)

Round of 16: Senegal 3–1 Sudan

Quarter-finals: Senegal 1–0 Mali

Semi-finals: Senegal 1–0 Egypt

Pre-match stat:

Senegal will play in their fourth AFCON final and first since 2021, while Morocco will contest their second AFCON final and first since 2004. When Morocco lifted the trophy in 1976, the final stage was played in a round-robin format with no final.

This is their first meeting at an AFCON, but their 32nd overall. Senegal have six wins to Morocco’s 18, with seven draws. Their last meeting was at the CHAN 2024 semi-final in Uganda, which Morocco won on penalties.