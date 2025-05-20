🟥 LIVE: Parliament decides on UPDF Ammendment Bill, 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament sits today for the second reading of The Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2025. HERE BELOW are LIVE UPDATES

🟧 Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi has led a walkout from parliament of the Opposition MPs

🟧 A report of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and that of Defence and Internal Affairs, on The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2025 gives the bill the nod.

🟧 WILSON KAJWENGYE: The Committee examined this matter and concludes that the trial of civilians by military courts should occur only in exceptional circumstances, ensuring that a fair trial is guaranteed

WATCH🎥: Opposition MPs have walked out of Parliament and declined to take part in the debate on the UPDF Amendment Bill 2025, protesting the committee’s failure to provide sufficient time for public input on the proposed legislation. Details to follow shortly! #UBCUpdates pic.twitter.com/XOfYBK6wsY — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) May 20, 2025

LIVE: The UPDF Amendment is not aimed at civilians, but at strengthening order, discipline, and national security ~Defence Minisiter Hon. @ObothOboth defends the UPDF Amendment Bill.#UBCUpdates pic.twitter.com/sghaDiJvUG — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) May 20, 2025

“The Committee examined this matter and concludes that the trial of civilians by military courts should occur only in exceptional

circumstances, ensuring that a fair trial is guaranteed” – @WKajwengye #PlenaryUg pic.twitter.com/K8ki4dtlYY — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) May 20, 2025