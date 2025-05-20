Tuesday , May 20 2025
🟥 LIVE: Parliament decides on UPDF Ammendment Bill, 2025

The Independent May 20, 2025 NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

Minister of defence Oboth Oboth. PHOTO PARLIAMENT MEDIA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament sits today for the second reading of The Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2025. HERE BELOW are LIVE UPDATES

🟧 Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi has led a walkout from parliament of the Opposition MPs

🟧 A report of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and that of Defence and Internal Affairs, on The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2025 gives the bill the nod.

🟧 WILSON KAJWENGYE: The Committee examined this matter and concludes that the trial of civilians by military courts should occur only in exceptional circumstances, ensuring that a fair trial is guaranteed

 

 

