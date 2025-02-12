🟥 JCRC starts world-class stem cell therapy in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) at Lubowa in partnership with Asea BioTherapeutics (ABT) today successful treated their first client with cutting-edge stem cell therapy, marking a historic official opening of the world-class regenerative medicine centre to the public.

The first procedure, that marks a ground-breaking milestone in East Africa’s medical history, was performed today on former MP and Corporate Governance Leader Dr Elly Karuhanga. The Director general of Health Dr. Olaro, chair of JCRC Board Prof Charles Ibingira, and the ED of JCRC Dr. Cissy Kityo witnessed the procedure on the Serial Board Chair and remarked that it was a resounding success.

“Dr Karuhanga received treatment at the state-of-the-art facility, demonstrating the transformative potential of advanced cellular therapies in enhancing health and well-being,” JCRC said in a statement. JCRC-ABT is East Africa’s first Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Centre.

“This milestone represents a giant leap for Uganda’s healthcare system. Regenerative medicine has the potential to redefine treatment paradigms, offering hope for patients with chronic conditions and improving the quality of life for many.”

The JCRC statement added that, “With this achievement, we invite individuals seeking treatment for disease-related conditions, aging-related frailty, or simply a path to renewed vitality and wellness. Stem cell therapy offers a unique opportunity to rejuvenate the body at the cellular level, strengthening the foundation of long-term health.”

Dr. Cissy Kityo, Executive Director of JCRC, reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to innovation, saying: “At JCRC-ABT, we are dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions that improve lives. Our regenerative medicine program is built on decades of research, ensuring safe and effective therapies for our patients. This milestone is just the beginning of a new era in personalized medicine.”

“The partnership between JCRC and Asea BioTherapeutics continues to push the boundaries of medical science, making revolutionary treatments more accessible in the region.”

Dr. Alexzander Asea, CEO of Asea BioTherapeutics, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “We are proud to collaborate with JCRC in bringing world-class stem cell therapy to Uganda. This initiative embodies our shared vision of harnessing the power of regenerative medicine to offer patients not just treatment, but true healing and restoration.”

“At JCRC-ABT, we address a wide range of medical conditions, enhance recovery, and promote overall health through regenerative treatments. If you or a loved one are seeking cutting-edge, life-enhancing therapy, we encourage you to apply now.”