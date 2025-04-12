🟥 History as Uganda storms FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar

⚽ RESULT

✳ Uganda 2⃣ Gambia 1⃣

El Jadida, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | A brace from James Bogere today secured Uganda’s Under-17 team a rare place at the high table of soccer – The World Cup. It is the first time any Ugandan national team has qualified for a major FIFA tournament.

Uganda beat Gambia 2-1 in a play-off encounter at the Ben M’Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida for a place at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2025 due in Qatar later this year.

Uganda finished third in Group A in the pool phase at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025, while Gambia were the third-placed side in Group C.

The Ugandan lads were humiliated 5-0 in their first game to Morocco and picked up their boots, and won against Tanzania. This before a 2-1 loss against Zambia in their final pool fixture to deny them automatic qualification for the World Cup

Gambia were looking for victory to take them to their third FIFA U17 World Cup along with past participations in 2005 and 2009.

World stage secured. 🌍 Uganda are FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 bound! 🇺🇬 #TotalEnergiesAFCONU17 pic.twitter.com/SqYSQnczmI — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2025

📹 James Bogere goal for the Uganda U17 Men’s National Team against The Gambia#UGAGAM | #TotalEnergiesAFCONU17 pic.twitter.com/FGyHDh87Gp — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) April 12, 2025