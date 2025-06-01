🟥 CHAMPS LEAGUE FINAL: PSG 5 Inter 0

At the end of a final that they dominated from start to finish, Paris Saint-Germain have written the most beautiful page in their history in Munich on this Saturday evening. Beating Inter Milan 5-0, the Rouge et Bleu are now sitting on top of Europe, having won their first Champions League.

Munich, Germany | THE INDEPENDENT | Some dates are impossible to forget. Forged in collective memory, etched forever in the history books. On Saturday 31st May 2025, Paris Saint-Germain were perhaps about to experience their greatest night and write their own history as they attempted to find their star in the Munich skies. Luis Enrique opted to field a central defensive pairing of captain Marquinhos and William Pacho in front of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal. Achraf Hakimi took his place on the right side of defence, while Nuno Mendes started on the left. In midfield, Vitinha was supported by Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz. In attack, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia flanked Ousmane Dembélé, who headed up the front line.

From the first few minutes, the Parisians seemed to fully grasp their mission for the evening. Staying true to Luis Enrique’s philosophy, the club from the capital quickly got their foot on the ball, proving effective when out of possession thanks to intense pressing led mainly by Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha. It was Vitinha, in particular, who sent shivers down spines in the Munich Football Arena after a right-footed free-kick from the edge of the area was unable to find a recipient in front of the Milan goal. However, the Portuguese international was not to be denied. In a new moment of brilliance, the capital club’s sentinel made a delightful pass to Désiré Doué in the box, who laid it off to Achraf Hakimi, who showed no mercy against his former club to open the scoring (1-0, 12′).

Heroic Paris write their own history and rise to the top of Europe

The Rouge et Bleu got off to a perfect start, demonstrating their relentless competitive spirit, and they had no intention of slowing down after that first goal. As the minutes ticked by, the Italians seemed increasingly suffocated by Paris’s high press. Packed into their final third, the Italians did their best to repel the increasing number of attacks on Yann Sommer’s goal. Initially successful with Kvaratskhelia’s off-target effort, Inter then once again succumbed to the capital club’s speed of play. Off the left-hand side, Ousmane Dembélé found Désiré Doué in the box, who this time turned scorer with a splendid half-volley to send the Rouge et Bleu crowd into raptures (2-0, 22′).

Simone Inzaghi’s men had failed to get off to a flying start and were keen to respond before half-time. However, having demonstrated their qualities in front of goal, it was at the back that the Rouge et Bleu were now fighting a relentless battle. Intense pressing and excellent defensive positioning enabled Paris to quell Inter’s attacking enthusiasm. Unable to play their way, it was from set-pieces that Inter tried to make the difference, but Marcus Thuram’s header went wide of Gigio Donnarumma’s goal (37′). In control of their game at half-time, the Rouge et Bleu returned to the dressing room with a two-goal lead. After the restart, the intensity increased, and it was from dead-ball situations once again that Inter tried to find a solution, but to no avail (48′, 49′).

With the gulf increasing, Inter once again found themselves punished by the efficiency and realism of the club from the capital. From a quickly taken free-kick in the Parisian half, Vitinha combined with Dembélé before sending Doué through on goal. The Rouge et Bleu striker, who had already put in a historic performance, took advantage of the opportunity to add a little more to his legend by again firing past Sommer (3-0, 63′). Inter, who had been completely outplayed since the start of the match, were now leaving more and more space in their defence to try and create more chances. It was a blessing in disguise for the club from the capital, who sealed the fate of the match with a lightning counter-attack started by Dembélé and finished by Kvaratskhelia (4-0, 74′).

With less than a quarter of an hour to go before the end of the final and this historic season, mass had been held, but the festival had not yet reached its epilogue. Senny Mayulu, who had just come on as a substitute, added to the celebrations by finding the back of the net with a superb left-foot drive from a tight angle (5-0, 87′). A perfect conclusion to an unforgettable evening. Tonight, Paris, the City of Light, has lit up Europe with its talent. The skies over Munich will be tinged with red and blue, and the people of Paris can now celebrate their team, sitting on top of Europe.

Congratulations PSG…what a game/joy to watch !? You did Fans and Partners Proud. :):) — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) May 31, 2025

Without Messi, Neymar or Mbappe, PSG had no galacticos tonight. Yet they are now all galacticos. Teamwork oft trumps individual brilliance. — Daniel Kalinaki (@Kalinaki) May 31, 2025

SOURCE: PSG MEDIA & X