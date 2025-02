Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, his aide Hajj Obeid Lutale, and UPDF officer Capt. Denis Oola have been formally charged with treason, Chimpreports has reported in last hour.

According to Chimpreports , the charge sheet, dated February 20, 2025, accuses Besigye, Lutale, and Oola of contriving a plot to overthrow the Government of Uganda by force of arms.

The trio are appearing before Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s court in Kampala.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW