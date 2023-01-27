Friday , January 27 2023
🔵PLE LIVE: Uneb releases SMS code for P7 results

The Independent January 27, 2023 NEWS, The News Today, VIDEOS 5 Comments

🔵 SMS PROCESS- starts 1pm
✳ Open SMS. Type PLE <space> Index no
✳ Send to 6600. For example PLE 003400/001 and send to 6600
✳ Each SMS costs Sh500

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Individual pupils will again this year get their results through SMS on their phones, Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has confirmed. Each sms request via short code 6600, will be Sh500.

The long-awaited 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results will be officially released at 11am today by Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni, after which parents and students will from 1pm access details via an SMS to 6600.

Head teachers can however only get school copies of the results starting on Monday from UNEB’s offices in Kampala.

PLE was conducted on November 8th and 9th, 2022, with a total of 832,810 candidates registered from 14,153 examination centers. Of these, 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males. Of these, 583,769 were funded under the Universal Primary Education-UPE program, and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.

Marking PLE ended before Christmas. Marking took place at 13 centers involving 5,544 examiners.

  1. BYARUHANGA STEPHEN
    January 27, 2023 at 11:37 am

    Me as a teacher i really appreciate the work done by UNEB. But if there is a chance of advising on how to reduce examination malpractices we can be contacted since we are also part of school stake holders.

    Reply
  2. Mugabe Didas
    January 27, 2023 at 11:51 am

    It’s been great pleasure

    Reply
  3. NANTAAYI rose
    January 27, 2023 at 12:20 pm

    NANTAAYI ROSE ,033,007950

    Reply
  4. johnochz tomlee
    January 27, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    At what tym can we start sending sms 4 ple

    Reply

