🔴 UPDATE: Gen Katumba alive, daughter and driver dead

🔴 Former army Commander Gen Katumba survives assassination attempt, daughter and driver dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Former army commander Gen Katumba Wamala has survived an assassination attempt, after he was shot in Kampala in a street raid that has left his daughter and driver reportely dead.

He took some bullets, but has been rushed to hospital. Eye witnesses say that four assailants riding on motorbikes, shot at him along Kisota Road in Kisaasi just after 9.00am.

BREAKING: An attempted assassination on General Katumba Wamala. Details to follow — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) June 1, 2021

#Breaking: Gen Katumba Wamala has just survived an assassination attempt after 4 unknown armed assailants riding on 2 black motorbikes shot at his convoy, according to eye witnesses. He was riding with the daughter, driver and bodyguard. @nbstv #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/F3mmst6hEV — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) June 1, 2021

Is it true that there has just been an attempted assassination attempt on General Katumba Wamala? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/JcoBF6yCrN — Engineer Faisal (@PyeparFaisal) June 1, 2021

The unidentified gunmen however killed his daughter and bodyguard.

According to our reporter, the gunmen intercepted General Katumba, who was driving in his vehicle registration number H4DF 2138 along Kisasi-Kisota road and sprayed it with bullets.

Eyewitnesses say Katumba’s daughter identified as Brenda Nantongo and his driver Haruna Kayondo died on the spot while the General escaped with gunshot wounds in the chest. “The bodies are still in the vehicle that is still at the crime scene,” he said.

Katumba was first rushed to Malcolm Clinic in Kisaasi. Detectives have cordoned off the scene to search for any clues on the attack.

He had just tweeted minutes before the shooting incident.

I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health, and Wealth. Remember to social distance, sanitize, and wash your hands regularly.#STAYSAFEUG #COVID19UG pic.twitter.com/4TuPEPrkRm — General Edward Katumba Wamala (@GenWamala) June 1, 2021

Katumba Wamala is a former head of Police and Uganda army, and is the Minister of Works and Transport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW