Tuesday , June 1 2021
Lato Milk
Home / The News Today / 🔴 UPDATE: Gen Katumba alive, daughter and driver dead

🔴 UPDATE: Gen Katumba alive, daughter and driver dead

The Independent June 1, 2021 The News Today 2 Comments

Gen Katumba Wamala minutes after the incident. PHOTO VIA TWITTER

🔴 Former army Commander Gen Katumba survives assassination attempt, daughter and driver dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Former army commander Gen Katumba Wamala has survived an assassination attempt, after he was shot in Kampala in a street raid that has left his daughter and driver reportely dead.

He took some bullets, but has been rushed to hospital. Eye witnesses say that four assailants riding on motorbikes, shot at him along Kisota Road in Kisaasi just after 9.00am.

The unidentified gunmen however killed his daughter and bodyguard.

According to our reporter, the gunmen intercepted General Katumba, who was driving in his vehicle registration number H4DF 2138 along Kisasi-Kisota road and sprayed it with bullets.

Eyewitnesses say Katumba’s daughter identified as Brenda Nantongo and his driver Haruna Kayondo died on the spot while the General escaped with gunshot wounds in the chest. “The bodies are still in the vehicle that is still at the crime scene,” he said.

Katumba was first rushed to Malcolm Clinic in Kisaasi.   Detectives have cordoned off the scene to search for any clues on the attack.

He had just tweeted minutes before the shooting incident.

Katumba Wamala is a former head of Police and Uganda army, and is the Minister of Works and Transport.

FILE PHOTO Gen Katumba Wamala

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

2 comments

  1. Alice Ameja
    June 1, 2021 at 10:53 am

    Condolences to the family of General Katumba Wamala. He is one of the M.Ps one would rightly call Honourable.
    Dignified, respectful and cordial.

    Reply
  2. Linda
    June 1, 2021 at 11:45 am

    It’s really a pity

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved