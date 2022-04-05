🔴 LIVE: Parliament pays tribute to Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament is today paying tribute to former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah in a special sitting. The body of Oulanyah will lie in state throughout the night.

At 9.00 am tomorrow, the body will be taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a State Funeral.

After the Ceremony, at 3.00 pm the casket will be airlifted to Omoro, Lalogi village; the Speaker’s ancestral home where it will be received by the family and Acholi leaders. There will be a night vigil at the home. ·

Thursday 7th April 2022 the body will lie at Lalogi for final respects by members of the public.

Friday 8th April 2022 the burial ceremony will start at 9.00 am. The day will be observed as a Public Holiday The National Flag will continue to fly at half-mast up to Friday, April 8th the day of Burial.

🔵 LIVE UPDATE RUTH ACENG: Oulanyah had cancer, died of multiple organ failure https://t.co/CCDWDVbMrv — The Independent (@UGIndependent) April 5, 2022