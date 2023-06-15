LIVE: Matia Kasaija delivers Budget speech

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Finance Minister Kasaija is delivering the budget speech for FY 2023/24 at a Parliament Session at Kololo. President Yoweri Museveni is following the proceedings on TV and is expected to address the session virtually.

Kasaija said the economy this year is projected to have grown by 5.5% compared to 4.6% last year. This year’s performance compares favorably with the average growth rate for Sub-Saharan Africa estimated at 3.6% for the calendar year 2023.

Uganda’s economy is projected to grow by an average of 6.5% to 6.8% annually for the next five years. CLICK TO READ FULL BUDGET SPEECH.

