🔴 BREAKING: Kenyan court upholds William Ruto victory

📌 Supreme court decision:

🔴 On issue 1: IEBC ✅

🔴 On issue 2: IEBC ✅

🔴 On issue 3: IEBC ✅

🔴 On issue 4: IEBC ✅

🔴 On Issue 5: IEBC ✅

🔴 On issue 6: IEBC ✅

🔴 On issue 7: IEBC ✅

🔴 On Issue 8: IEBC

🔴 On issue 9: IEBC

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT, XINHUA & THE STAR KENYA | The Supreme Court of Kenya on Monday dismissed a petition challenging William Ruto as president-elect, paving the way for his swearing-in next week in line with the country’s constitution.

A seven-judge bench unanimously agreed that Ruto met the constitutional threshold to be declared the east African nation’s fifth president, putting to rest a weeks-long legal battle with his closest rival in the Aug. 9 presidential election, Raila Odinga.

“An election cannot be nullified based on last minute boardroom rupture, this, we cannot do. We find that the declared president-elect attained 50 per cent plus one of the total votes cast in accordance with article 138 (4) of the Constitution,” said Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Wafula Chebukati, the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission-IEBC last month announced that William Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes, or 50.49 percent of the total votes cast, enough for him to be declared winner.

However, Odinga who polled 6,942,930 votes or 48.85 percent petitioned the Supreme Court claiming irregularities like tampering with the system to falsify the tallies, as well as sidelining part of the seven-member commission before announcing the final tally.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Edward Mbugua has ordered regional police commanders to be on top of the situation irrespective of the outcome. “Depending on the ruling, we expect various reactions from the public. You are directed to prepare orders on how to deal with the aftermath of the court ruling,” he said in a notice to regional police commanders.

DELIVERY OF JUDGMENT OF THE PRESIDENTIAL PETITION:

Presiding over the session is

Hon. Justice Martha Koome,

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya pic.twitter.com/hYQVhQX3X9 — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) September 5, 2022

Analysis shows increased police deployments in selected areas based on what has happened over time especially since the 2007 presidential election. The Kenya National Police Service has also warned citizens to stay away from the supreme court premises, while several roads to the Milimani Law Courts area will be closed two hours before judgement. A number of major roads to the Central Business District will also be closed.

Elections commentator and Uganda Human Rights Commission member, Crispin Kaheru has hailed the anxiety for peace apparent among most Kenyans. “Whichever way it goes, there’s a likelihood that the various parties will respect the Court ruling. It is my humble wish that Kenya emerges from this situation as a stronger and stable democracy,” he says.

