🔴 BOMB SCARE: Entebbe Expressway closed

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Entebbe Express Highway was Wednesday morning closed for an hour, as the Police Bomb squad investigated a suspicious package.

Traffic flow was however restored an hour later at about 9am, when the suspected metallic substance was taken to Naguru to be studied.

Earlier in the day, Police had sent out a notice. “This is to inform all road users who are using Entebbe Express Highway that there’s an investigation going by the Police Bomb Squad along the Expressway. You are therefore requested to use the Old Entebbe Road to the City and to Entebbe for the time being,” said a Police statement signed by SP Kauma Nsereko, Commander KMP Traffic.

Managment of the expressway, soon after released this statement. ” We would like to thank the @PoliceUg for their quick response to this incident. The bomb like structure found on the expressway was removed and taken to Naguru police at around 8:30 am. Kindly be informed that traffic has been restored and is now flowing NORMALLY.”