🔴 Anthony Natif notes from Court: Witnesses in the case Uganda Vs Molly Katanga and Others

SPECIAL REPORT | ANTHONY NATIF | The witnesses so far in the case Uganda Vs Molly Katanga; adapted from @TonyNatif on X.

****

This matter resumes on Monday 29/9/25 after a long adjournment.

It’s 22 witnesses in, and the prosecution is coming to the end of their witness list.

Here is a summary of witness testimony from five of them:

WITNESS OVERVIEW:

PW1. Dr. Julius Muhwezi

He Emexamined Charles Otai and George Amanyire while in police custody and said they weren’t tortured.

During cross examination, he accepted that they were detained over 48hrs.

The defense asked what kind of Doctor examines people in illegal detention.

It wasn’t clear as to when he did the examination. The Doctor said he examined on the 12th but his report was stamped 13th.

The Doctor said that his medical exam that he tendered in court had been “adultarated”.

This witness testimony essentially set the tone for the rest of the prosecution evidence.

Almost every witness comes up with some form of “adulterated” evidence. It seems like a consistent thread in this case.

2. ASP Samuel Musede – Investigating officer.

He’s the one who was called to the Katanga residence at 7:40 am on 2/Nov/2023. He showed up 2 hours later despite being the liaison officer at Bugolobi police, 5 minutes away.

Because he delayed, the family called Otai. When Otai came, he called Peter Ogwang.

Under cross-exam, he admitted to procedural gaps in handling evidence.

Unable to account for inconsistencies in early scene preservation – weakening the

reliability of collected physical evidence.

He says he found Amanyire cleaning blood off the floor and stopped him. He never wrote most of his evidence in his report and gave no reason for that.

3. Peter Ogwang – OC Bugolobi Police Station

Testified that he received a call reporting suicide, not murder, from Charles Otai.

He claimed Patricia Kakwanzi asked him to classify the case as an “accident”, raising questions about early manipulation.

Failed to include critical elements of his oral testimony (e.g., conversation with Patricia) in his written statement.

Defense entered his statement as an exhibit, highlighting omissions.

Ogwang is the one who called Bibiana Akong at Jinja Road Police.

4. Timothy Nyangweso – Son of Naome Nyangweso.

Claimed to have made multiple calls to Martha and Henry Katanga on the morning of the incident.

Cross-examination revealed no such calls existed in telecom records.

Phone number used was inactive – casting doubt on his entire testimony. He wasn’t in Martha’s call records. He wasn’t in Henry’s call records. He claimed he used to speak to Henry every week but when the police digital forensics expert showed up in court later in the trial, none of these alleged calls were found on the call records. He basically lied.

5. Pierre Kajura – IT Specialist & Mobile Money Agent

A 27-year-old tech specialist based on Nkrumah Road, Kampala.

Maintained a client relationship with Henry Katanga since 2017 – handled his computer

systems and also acted as a mobile money agent for him.

He testified that on 1/Nov/2023, the day before Katanga’s death, Katanga confided

in him that he suspected his phone and emails were being hacked and that he was

being followed.

However, Henry did not identify who was tracking him, and Kajura had no further

details.

His testimony introduced a layer of psychological distress or fear in Katanga’s final hours, possibly supporting the defense’s theory of a volatile domestic environment rather than a premeditated murder.

Kajura claimed he put a password in Henry Katanga’s phone. But when digital forensics expert Kanene came to court, he said Henry’s phone had no password, casting doubt on Kajura’s testimony.

Notably, Kajura’s evidence lacked direct links to the crime or the accused, limiting its probative value.

He wasn’t cross examined, perhaps because the defense didn’t consider his evidence very useful.

Note: in the attached video (frame 1), Timothy Nyangweso of

@ubctvuganda is caught in a lie by defense attorney Elison Karuhanga

UgandaVsMollyKatanga This matter resumes on Monday 29/9/25 after a long adjournment. It’s 22 witnesses in and the prosecution is coming to the end of their witness list. As promised, we shall bring you a summary of the witness testimony thus far so here goes: WITNESS… https://t.co/NDS5H5ZwsK pic.twitter.com/k4ysBwAz39 — Anthony Natif (@TonyNatif) September 25, 2025