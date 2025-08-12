🔴 Anthony Natif notes from Court: Uganda Vs Molly Katanga and Others 11/August/2025 A

SPECIAL REPORT | ANTHONY NATIF | As recorded in court, in the case Uganda Vs Molly Katanga and adapted from @TonyNatif on X.

****

It appears that the Lead Scene of Crime Officer Lied About Visiting the Crime Scene; is called an “invisible man” by the defense

Before court broke off for a lunch break, Jet Tumwebaze of Kampala Associated Advocates finalized his cross examination of PW21.

But not before calling the scene-of-crime officer, who is a foreigner to the case and was only brought in to fill the gaps in evidence, a ghost.

In equal measure, he reminded the Chief State Attorney, Jonathan Muwaganya—who was complaining that Jet Tumwebaze was being discourteous—that he wasn’t here to make the prosecution happy.

He was here to defend his client from what he considers a pack of lies, and boy was he heated!!

Here’s how their exchange loosely went:

Muwaganya: “My Lord, Mr Tumwebaze is being discourteous….”

Jet: “I’m not here to make you happy. I don’t sell ice cream!”

There’s clearly no love lost between these two.

Keen observers of this case might recall that at the steps of the High Court, at the start of this trial, Tumwebaze called Muwaganya “a jigger”.

He once accused him—in court, no less-of working with former Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana, Naome Nyangweso (Henry Katanga’s sister) and other senior police officers to orchestrate a nighttime transfer of one of his clients, George Amanyire (a shamba boy of the Katangas) from Luzira to Kigo prison, with the aim of coercing him into changing his statement and instead pinning Mrs. Katanga for a crime she insists she didn’t commit.

Amanyire, it is said, outrightly rejected these offers of freedom and a house.

An exchange between the two always has the feel of a legal street fight. It’s fascinating to witness.

This time, Tumwebaze seems to have caught Muwaganya’s star witness in a lie so huge, it calls into question the credibility of the Uganda Police’s entire investigation and the DPP’s case.

It appears that this Police officer totally lied about ever going to the scene of crime-the Katanga residence on Chwa II road, Mbuya- to collect evidence that was used to charge Mrs. Katanga with murder.

CCTV footage doesn’t show him ANYWHERE at the Katanga residence. He initially said he showed up with three other police officers at 11am on 2/Nov/2023, the day Henry Katanga died.

CCTV footage showed the three people he mentioned arriving at the residence. He wasn’t among them. CCTV footage of the Katanga residence yard doesn’t have him anywhere.

He then says he left at 1:52 pm after collecting evidence and having it taken by a police truck. He also introduced a new SOCO, a one Evelyn Isa, who was previously not mentioned anywhere.

CCTV footage showed no police truck at the time that Mr Ogwang (PW21) mentioned.

There’s no proof of him leaving minutes before or after that time. It’s unclear how exhibits were transferred from the Katanga residence to Jinja Road Police Station.

Tumwebaze asked that the footage be played for as long as PW21 wants, and he should stop it as soon as he identifies himself.

Nothing.

The whole thing seemed surreal.

Shockingly so.

A visibly upset Tumwebaze called it “a scandal of unimaginable proportions” before he sat down with the quiet confidence of a pugilist who knows he just scored a knockout.

MacDusman Kabega is now cross examining PW21. The witness is visibly rattled. He’s catching no break!

Quick Update It appears that the Lead Scene of Crime Officer Lied About Visiting the Crime Scene; is called an “invisible man” by the defense Before court broke off for a lunch break, Mr @jet_tumwebaze of @KAAdvocates finalized his cross examination of PW21. But not before… https://t.co/BCvwR15Uaw pic.twitter.com/nG0qqpv7vZ — Anthony Natif (@TonyNatif) August 11, 2025