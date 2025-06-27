‎One dead after shooting incident at MP Ssekikubo NRM campaign launch

Sembabule , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person was shot dead, and Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo was left injured with gun wounds following a clash between armed personnel and National Resistance Movement-NRM supporters in Sembabule district.

The shooting occurred at Kireega village in Kampala parish, Lwemiyaga sub-county, where Ssekikubo had gathered his supporters for the launch of his campaigns to retain the NRM party flag in the next elections.

The deceased, identified as Fred Ssembuusi, a resident of Ntyazo village in Lwemiyaga sub-county, died on the spot after a confrontation that ensued as Ssekikubo and his supporters resisted army personnel who were ordering them to vacate the campaign venue.

Joram Tumwesigye, an eyewitness, indicates that a group of armed soldiers who were travelling on the military truck, condoned off the campaign rally and instructed the chanting supporters to leave immediately.

He says the soldiers, some of whom were armed with both guns and sticks, disembarked the truck and went straight to the rally, which prompted Ssekikubo’s supporters to shout at them before a scuffle ensued.

‎‎”The soldier stopped a few meters from the campaign venue, and when the supporters shouted at them in protest, they advanced towards the venue and ordered everyone to leave immediately. ‎This prompted Ssekikubo and his angry supporters to engage them in an argument before they started shooting,” he narrates, claiming the shooter was targeting Ssekikubo.

Tumwesigye says the deceased, who was standing too close to Ssekikubo, was shot in the chest, collapsed before he died on the spot.

‎‎In the scuffle, Ssekikubo also sustained gun wounds on his palm.

Geoffrey Bwajojo, one of the supporters who was at the campaign rally, indicates that the army truck first made attempts to intercept their procession at Bugologolo village, where they had converged before heading to the main campaign venue.

When they failed to stop us, they began trailing us until they found us at the rally where they caused scenes,” he says.

According to him, after shooting the deceased, the soldiers drove away from the scene.

Ssekikubo has accused retired Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande of deliberately organising the raid on his rallies to instill fear among his supporters. ‎‎He says that Rwashande, with whom he is contesting for the NRM flag for the Lwemiyaga County MP race, has repeatedly been deploying armed security personnel in the area to harass the electorate who do not support his candidature.

However, Rwashande declined to comment about the incident and the allegations leveled against him.

‎Jane Francis Kagaayi, the Sembabule Resident District Commissioner, noted that their security team had taken over investigations into the incident and will give a detailed report later. She, however, urged the aspirants to encourage their supporters to remain peaceful throughout the heated political season.

***

URN