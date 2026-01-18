‎Ngora District MP Stella Apolot dies two day after polls

Ngora, Uganda | URN | Stella Apolot Isodo, the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament for Ngora District, has passed away just days after losing her re-election bid.

‎

Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community, and tributes have poured in for a woman who was not only a political figure but also a dedicated mobilizer for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.‎

‎Isodo had been a prominent advocate for women’s rights and development in Ngora, earning respect and admiration from her constituents for her tireless efforts in mobilizing support for various initiatives. Her commitment to the people of Ngora was evident throughout her tenure, and her passing has left a significant void in the hearts of many.

‎The news of her death was confirmed by the Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, via her X account (formerly Twitter). According to reports, Isodo had been battling a short illness and was in the process of being transported to Mulago Hospital for specialized treatment when she tragically passed away on the evening of Saturday.

Isodo’s political journey came to an abrupt end as she faced off against several candidates in the recent elections.

The results revealed a significant shift in the political landscape of Ngora District, with Pedun Josephine Pedun of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) winning the seat with 17,010 votes. Abeja Christine Abeja from the Democratic Party (DP) garnered 12,152 votes, while Isodo received 11,334 votes, placing her third in the race. Amuge Rhoda from the National Unity Platform (NUP) trailed with 437 votes.

‎While details surrounding the cause of her illness remain unclear, her family is expected to provide further information in due course.