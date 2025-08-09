‎Echodu pledges to bridge gap between CEC, lower party structures

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | David Calvin Echodu, the aspirant for the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), has pledged to bridge the gap between the current CEC leadership and the lower party structures in the districts of the Teso Sub-region.

Echodu’s commitment came after delegates from various districts, including Kumi, Ngora, Bukedea, Kaberemaido, and Kalaki, raised concerns about the lack of engagement from the CEC Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, leading to poor service delivery and representation in the region. The delegates expressed their frustration, noting that since the current CEC Chairperson for Eastern Uganda was elected, he has failed to address any issues or even visit Eastern Uganda.

John Michael Okello, the NRM Chairperson for Ngora District, emphasised that since he assumed the role in 2016, he has never met the National Chairman of the party. He lamented that political brokers within the party have diluted its meaning, creating a disconnect between the party structures and leadership. “We need a new team that will bridge the gap we have with the national chairperson, Gen. Museveni,” he stated.

‎Okello further criticised the absence of a CEC office in Eastern Uganda, highlighting the inconvenience for party members who wish to raise concerns about challenges faced by lower party structures. “Imagine we have district offices but no CEC office. We don’t even know who to contact,” he said.

Richard Ochom, the NRM Chairperson and the mayor of Kumi Municipality, said that since 2016, there has been a lack of clear representation and leadership addressing local issues. He pointed out the dire state of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, despite having leaders who should advocate for improvements.

‎Joseph Amailem, the LCIII Chairperson of Malera Sub-county in Bukedea, noted that the party lacks proper representation at the highest decision-making levels. “The people of Bukedea have never seen anyone from the CEC for all those years. Who will take our problems to the chairman?” he asked.

‎Maria Gorrety Ajilo, the NRM Chairperson for Kalaki District, noted that constituents feel disconnected from the party services post-election, seeing the CEC Chairperson only during campaigns. “We want to see our concerns addressed at the grassroots level,” she stated.

‎Echodu emphasised the need to reshape party structures and improve service delivery rather than focusing on historical narratives while constituents suffer.

“Imagine patients sleeping on the floor at the Soroti Regional Referral Hospital because there are no beds. We need leaders who will advocate for these issues,” he stated.

‎He further called for leaders who will support Museveni in transforming the economy rather than merely recounting past struggles. “Some leaders are only visible when the president visits the region; after that, they disappear. We need to fully represent our people and bring change,” Echodu asserted.

