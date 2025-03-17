­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ITHUBA Uganda partners with Tradelance as official channel distribution partner

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | ITHUBA Uganda, the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery, has today announced its partnership with Tradelance as an authorised channel distribution partner. Through this partnership, Tradelance is now available as an official reseller of the National Lottery tickets.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in making the National Lottery more accessible to Ugandans across the country, officials said.

Tradelance will also be able to validate winnings up to UGX 50 million within 48 working hours. Ugandans can conveniently access all National Lottery games through Tradelance’s mobile apps, which includes USSD using *252#, Tradelance’s partner ATMs, online via the internet, and specified point-of-sale (POS) terminals, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for players.

The partnership between ITHUBA Uganda and Tradelance has been months in the making, with both technical teams working tirelessly to establish a reliable and efficient USSD platform for the start. Following rigorous testing and system optimizations, the service is now fully operational and open to the public.

Eric Mabuza Jnr, General Manager of ITHUBA Uganda, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating: “Our goal is to make the National Lottery easily accessible to Ugandans while ensuring a smooth and secure transaction process. Partnering with Tradelance allows us to reach more players through various digital and retail channels, giving them more ways to participate and win.”

Donald Twesiga, CEO of Tradelance, said they would work to take the lottery close to Ugandans.

” “We are excited to join forces with ITHUBA Uganda in bringing the lottery closer to the people. With our advanced payment and distribution network, we are committed to providing Ugandans with a convenient and reliable platform to purchase lottery tickets and claim winnings without unnecessary delays,” said Donald Twesiga.

Officials said thereafter that “ITHUBA Uganda remains committed to upholding the integrity and efficiency of the National Lottery, which it is mandated to operate until 2033. The partnership with Tradelance aligns with this mission, ensuring that the lottery is both accessible and rewarding for all Ugandans.” They stressed that participants must be 18 years or older, and play responsibly.